BERLIN, July 7 ProSiebenSat.1's
private equity owners have not yet found an investor willing to
buy the German commercial broadcaster, Der Spiegel reported,
citing one of the owners.
The German firm is owned by KKR and Permira
who are preparing an exit from the media group, with a
placement of shares in the market or a sale of their stake to a
media company among the possible options.
"A strategic buyer is currently not in sight," the magazine
quoted Goetz Maeuser, manager at Permira as saying.
Maeuser said any potential buyer would need to take a stake
of more than 30 percent in the firm, which has a market
capitalisation of more than 7 billion euros ($8.98 billion).
"I can't see a German media company at the moment that would
be able to do so," the magazine quoted Maeuser as saying.
No-one at Permira or KKR was immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)