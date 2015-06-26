FRANKFURT, June 26 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to buy 80 percent of German energy price comparison site Verivox from Oakley Capital for 170 million euros ($190 million). The price tag for Verivox, ProSieben's largest digital acquisition so far, could rise by up to 40 million euros depending on Verivox's operating profit this year, ProSieben said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)