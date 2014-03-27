BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
March 27 Shanghai Prosolar Resources Development Co Ltd
* Says to be inspected by securities regulator for possible violation of securities laws, to cooperate with authorities
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyd97v
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment