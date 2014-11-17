Nov 17 Prospector Offshore Drilling Sa
* Paragon Offshore announces acquisition of a majority stake
in Prospector
* Says Paragon Offshore reported that it has acquired
52,749,014 shares of Prospector Offshore Drilling S.A
* Says Paragon acquired shares at a price of 14.50 Norwegian
crowns per share or $2.13 per share
* Following this transaction, Paragon owns a total of
52,749,014 shares of Prospector, equal to 55.8 pct of
outstanding shares
* Paragon says "we look forward to launching tender for
remaining shares of prospector as quickly as possible"
