Feb 26 Peer-to-peer lender Prosper Marketplace
Inc said it has partnered with Western Independent Bankers
(WIB), a consortium of small community banks, to boost loan
offerings through its online platform.
The partnership will allow more than 160 lenders in 13 U.S.
states to offer unsecured loans to customers, Prosper's Chief
Executive Aaron Vermut wrote in a blog on the company's website.
(bit.ly/1DeGG2r)
Community banks, which focus on small businesses and farm
lending, comprise 96.8 percent of all banks in the United
States, said Vermut, a former co-head of prime services at Wells
Fargo Prime Services LLC.
Peer-to-peer lenders such as LendingClub Corp and
Prosper make money by charging a fee for connecting lenders with
borrowers such as small businesses or individuals looking for
personal loans.
They match the borrower and lender based on the time
duration and assume no credit risk.
Prosper has facilitated more than $2 billion in loans since
its launch in 2006.
WIB provides community banks with networking opportunities,
educational programs and access to new services.
