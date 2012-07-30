By Claire Ruckin and Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, July 30
European syndicated loan contracts to boost their protection
against liquidity and redenomination risks involved in lending
linked to Southern Europe. At the same time, pan-European
companies are trying to bolster liquidity in anticipation of any
further credit-tightening in the deepening eurozone crisis.
European companies have been thinking about raising extra
liquidity in recent weeks, bankers said, as Spain teeters on the
edge of an international bailout and a Greek exit from the
eurozone looks increasingly likely.
"Companies are trying to extract credit from banks any way
they can as the markets have been a lot more difficult -
particularly in the last two weeks," a loan syndicate head said.
But bankers are seeking to nail down credit risk and even
restrict liquidity to European companies' Southern European
subsidiaries as they worry about their ability to retrieve cash
from peripheral countries hit hardest by the eurozone crisis -
Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece.
Spanish investment-grade and leveraged loans are trading far
below other Western European countries at 90 percent of face
value and 72.6 percent respectively, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Bankersneed to consider how loan agreements can be set up
to curtail currency exposure worries in these countries," a
leveraged finance banker said.
Bankers are worried that unexpected subsidiary drawdowns
could weaken parent companies' credit profiles. Redenomination
would also threaten subsidiaries' ability to repay intracompany
debt and so further damage parent companies.
Proposed changes to new and existing loan documents include
restricting Southern European subsidiaries from drawing undrawn
revolving credits or capital expenditure lines - often the first
move for companies in the grip of a liquidity squeeze.
LAW CHANGE
International banks are also insisting on using English law
in loan agreements - as seen on the 508 million euro facility
for Spanish construction firm FCC and the 1 billion
euro loan for Spanish utility Iberdrola.
Having loans subject to English law makes them easier to
transfer and trade and is also thought to mitigate
redenomination risk as banks are confident that an English court
would order repayment on the basis of the euro rather than any
new currency.
"English law is important to us in all peripheral
countries," said a syndicate head at a US bank.
Some banks have been quietly checking through their loan
documents for some time and asking parent companies either for
guarantees for their Southern European subsidiaries, or for
detailed plans to make repayments in euros if their
subsidiaries' countries leave the common currency.
Companies have also been laying plans and are said to be
relatively well prepared for any possible redenomination.
"Corporates have instigated their own safety-net mechanisms
-- they have tried to minimise local risk, borrow locally to
cover local exposure and match funds to minimise redenomination
risk," a senior banker said.
Several banks that were slow to act because they were
worried about rocking the boat with their corporate clients are
now exploring possible changes, which could be adopted in coming
months.
"These changes to loan agreements are not widespread yet but
it possible that they could be," the leveraged banker said.
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Tessa Walsh; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)