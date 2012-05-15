May 15 Protective Life Corp on Tuesday
sold $250 million of subordinated debentures, said market
sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $150 million.
Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORP
AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2042
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH BB-PLUS CALLABLE 05/15/2017