Nov 13 Protector Forsikring ASA

* Says Stenshagen Invest AS has on Nov. 13 purchased 1.2 mln shares in Protector Forsikring at average price of 41,1866 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says after transaction Stenshagen Invest, where board member Jørgen Stenshagen is CEO holds 6.2 million shares in Protector Forsikring, corresponding to 7.20 pct of total shares outstanding