BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London - British official
* British official says Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in London, to be presented in court later on Tuesday (Reporting By Delhi Newsroom)
Dec 9 Protek OAO
* Decides to reorganize Ortes ZAO by demerger of Kontur OOO
* Company will own entire share capital of Kontur OOO Source text: bit.ly/1B0vnvs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems