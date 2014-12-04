Dec 4Protek OAO :

* Said on Wednesday that TANTARRA HOLDINGS LTD has divested its 10.8401 pct stake in company

* STREITUM INVESTMENTS LTD has divested its 16.0835 pct stake in company

* SEKROZON INVESTMENTS LTD has divested its 19.5855 pct stake in company

* Protek OOO has acquired a 46.5091 pct stake in company

Source texts: bit.ly/1pWACvd, bit.ly/1vPdnmc, bit.ly/1zmIdTO, bit.ly/1yRJ0Nb

