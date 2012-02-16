MOSCOW Feb 16 Russian drug producer and distributor Protek increased its 2011 revenue by 7.1 percent to 106.9 billion roubles ($3.6 billion), on the back of strong performance in its retail and production segments, the company said on Thursday.

Protek said its retail sales grew by 14.9 percent while the production segment was up by 16.7 percent last year. In the fourth quarter, Protek's consolidated revenue grew by 14.6 percent, year-on-year, to 32.1 billion roubles.

Protek's retail arm, pharmacy chain Rigla, is ranked Russia's biggest followed by Pharmacy Chain 36.6, with total retail outlets at 695 pharmacies at the end of last year. ($1 = 30.0300 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Katya Golubkova)