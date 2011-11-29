HONG KONG Nov 29 Thousands of jade vendors in a city in southern Guangdong province confronted riot police during a protest over a sharp increase in shop rents, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Several thousand vendors at a jade market in Zhaoqing took to the streets, blocking traffic and smashing the market's property management office before confronting police on Friday and Saturday to vent their anger over rising rents, the newspaper quoted a witness as saying.

The jade traders were angry that rental costs had shot up in the past few years but their retail prices were almost unchanged, the paper said, adding that clashes had stopped but riot police were still patrolling.

Another witness was quoted by the newspaper as saying that she saw riot police beating demonstrators with their truncheons at the jade market on Saturday afternoon.

Officials at Zhaoqing Public Security Bureau were not immediately available for comments.

In a separate case, more than 300 villagers gathered outside Guangdong provincial government headquarters in Guangzhou on Monday to protest over alleged illegal land sales and embezzlement of land sale revenue by local officials, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Guangdong, dubbed "China's world factory", has also been rocked by a series of strikes in recent months amid falling orders from the West. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)