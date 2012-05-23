CHICAGO May 23 Police arrested 15 people
blocking Chicago's main financial district on Wednesday as about
150 demonstrators protested tax breaks granted to CME Group by
the state government.
The 15 people were issued tickets by police, who formed a
ring around them with police tape and bicycles in a plaza next
to the Chicago Board of Trade building.
Three of the demonstrators were in wheelchairs, and most
were wearing signs on their chests saying, "CME: Give it back"
or "Stop home care cuts."
The demonstration was staged just hours before the CME, the
world's largest futures exchange company, holds its annual
shareholders' meeting.
Late last year the Illinois legislature changed the tax code
to cut about $85 million from CME's annual tax bill by 2014
after the exchange operator threatened to move out of state. The
change also gave a $15 million tax break to Sears Holdings,
which had also threatened to relocate.
The demonstrators object to the tax breaks and say that they
led to cuts in Illinois social services such as home health
care.