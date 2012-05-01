* Greek transport workers stage 24-hour strike
* Greek unions to hold rallies to mark May Day
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, May 1 Thousands of Greek workers were
expected to protest austerity cuts as part of annual May Day
rallies on Tuesday, days before a national election that risks
derailing an international bailout keeping Greece afloat.
Greece's two major private and public sector unions GSEE and
ADEDY plan to hold a rally in Athens to mark the national
holiday, while the Communist-affiliated PAME group was also
scheduled to hold a separate rally.
Police prepared for the violence that has come to mark many
such rallies once demonstrators reach the main square in front
of parliament, though Athens has not seen major clashes since an
unpopular austerity bill was approved in February.
Athens buses, trains and the subway came to a standstill as
transport workers staged a 24-hour strike, while Greek seamen
held a four-hour stoppage. Public sector offices were shut and
hospitals worked on emergency staff.
The rallies and strike come against a backdrop of growing
anger and frustration among Greeks over repeated rounds of
austerity that have slashed wages and pensions and deepened a
recession that is now in its fifth year.
Private sector wages shrunk by a quarter last year alone,
while unemployment has soared to a record 21 percent. One in two
Greek youth are out of work.
The gloomy national mood has ensured campaigning for
Sunday's election has got off to a surly start.
The country's two biggest parties, the Socialist PASOK and
the conservative New Democracy, are expected to barely eke out
enough support to renew their pro-bailout coalition, which
analysts see as the only viable option for Greece to carry out
reforms needed for continued aid and staying in the euro zone.
Much of the support the two parties, who have ruled Greece
for decades, once enjoyed has now shifted to an array of smaller
anti-bailout parties riding high on voter discontent over the
austerity measures.
An inconclusive election result could thwart the austerity
and reform policies Athens has agreed in exchange for the
130-billion euro bailout that saved the country from bankruptcy.
Greece's lenders have warned that if the country fails to
stick to the reforms pledged in return for aid, the country
might be forced to abandon the euro.
Most Greeks want to keep the single currency, despite
opposing the austerity measures they have been forced to endure
since the country's first EU/IMF bailout in 2010.