(Updates with arrests in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington)
By Laird Harrison and Emmett Berg
OAKLAND, Calif Dec 12 Anti-Wall Street
activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Monday
managed to close several terminals and at times clashed with
police but fell short of mounting the full-scale cargo blockade
they had promised.
Thousands of demonstrators marched on ports from Southern
California to Alaska, hoping to call attention to U.S. economic
inequalities, high unemployment and a financial system they say
is unfairly skewed toward the wealthy.
They succeeded in disrupting arrivals of trucks and
dockworkers at some waterfronts, effectively closing three
terminals in Portland, Oregon, and another in Seattle.
At the Port of Long Beach, adjacent to Los Angeles, some
250 to 300 people rallied in the rain at a terminal facility
where they scuffled with helmeted police officers who shoved
them back with batons in an effort to keep the entryway clear.
Two were arrested before demonstrators left the area to
block traffic along a thoroughfare through the port. But
protesters later began to disperse on their own as rains grew
heavier and police converged in force.
As darkness fell in Seattle, officers set off flash
grenades before making several arrests near Terminal 18, police
said on Twitter.
In nearby Bellingham, Washington, authorities arrested
about 16 people who had sprawled across Burlington Northern
Santa Fe tracks in an attempt to stop trains from reaching the
port there, railway spokesman Gus Melonas said.
But by dark demonstrators had largely failed to cause the
large-scale immobilization of commerce they had sought.
INJURED VET LEADS OAKLAND MARCH
The long-planned action comes after the Occupy Wall Street
movement that began in New York in September has seen its tent
camps in most big West Coast cities dismantled in police raids,
leaving the movement looking to regain its footing.
The largest action unfolded in Oakland, long an Occupy hot
spot where protesters hoped to stage a repeat of an October
protest that briefly succeeded in shuttering the port, the
nation's fifth busiest container port by volume.
"Whose ports? Our ports!" a crowd of around 1,000 activists
chanted as they paraded before dawn from a transit station to
the city's cargo port and split into groups to try to block
terminal entrances.
Tractor-trailers were prevented from entering at least two
terminals where protesters formed picket lines in front of
police. Police reported two arrests, but port authorities and
protest organizers gave conflicting accounts of the outcome.
Former Marine Scott Olsen, whose injury during clashes
between Oakland police and demonstrators in October gave fresh
impetus to protests, later lead an afternoon march in Oakland.
Occupy Oakland spokesman Mike King called the blockade a
success, saying cargo traffic at the port was limited to just
two vessels in anticipation of the demonstration, and that
longshoremen and Teamsters were largely absent from work.
"Nobody crossed the picket line, and most truckers stayed
away," King said, adding that the only cargo loaded onto trucks
in the terminal yards was material already taken off ships.
The port's executive director, Omar Benjamin, acknowledged
"sporadic disruptions" but insisted the facility had remained
operational throughout the day.
'NOT GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY'
Benjamin had no details about the extent of disruptions,
and could not say whether any ships were unloaded or whether
union workers had reported to their jobs.
Workers affected by the protests were divided.
"It's not good for the economy," said Agustin Luna, 39, an
independent trucker waiting in his big rig to deliver a load of
alfalfa to a ship in Oakland bound for Japan.
But Sean Martin, another independent trucker waiting
outside an Oakland terminal, said: "I support what they are
trying to do. Wages have steadily dropped."
In San Diego, four people were arrested at that city's port
as demonstrators tried to block a road into the facility.
In Oregon, several hundred protesters at Portland's harbor
blocked gates to two of the port's four main terminals,
including the chief deep-draft container dock, forcing the
closure of both facilities.
"We are not able to get trucks through or employees in,"
port spokesman Josh Thomas said. "Nobody is going to work, not
the longshoremen, office workers or truckers."
Portland police said they had detained three men in a car
on their way to the port several hours before the march during
a traffic stop in which officers seized a loaded .40-caliber
handgun, a sword, radios and gas masks.
The men told police they had planned to attend the
demonstration and had arrived early to "scout the area." The
driver was arrested on a charge of possessing a loaded firearm
in public while a passenger was held on an outstanding warrant.
The third man was released.
Protests at the Port of Longview in Washington state
prompted officials there to send 16 longshoremen home after
their terminal was deemed "an unsafe work environment," said
Dan Coffman, president of the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union Local 21.
The two largest labor unions caught up in the protests were
split, with the longshoremen's union opposed to the attempted
blockade and the Teamsters taking a neutral stance.
The protests were focused in part on truck drivers who earn
low wages and cannot join unions because they are classified as
independent and must provide their own trucks.
In a show of solidarity with the West Coast protests, some
protesters refused to leave a private atrium in the World
Financial Center in New York City, and 17 were arrested.
(Additional reporting by R.T. Watson in Long Beach, Dan
Cook and Teresa Carson in Portland, Laura L. Myers and Nicole
Neroulias in Seattle, Mary Slosson in Los Angeles and Amman Ali
in New York; Writing by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing
by Jerry Norton and Cynthia Johnston)