By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, March 10
A U.S. biotech company
pioneering tablets containing edible embedded microchips that
can tell if patients have taken their medication is to establish
its first international manufacturing site in Britain.
Privately held Proteus Digital Health, which is working with
drugmakers including Novartis and Otsuka,
said on Monday the new site would employ some 200 skilled staff
and serve as a hub for the emerging digital medicine industry.
The move was welcomed by Prime Minister David Cameron, who
said it showed Britain's ability to attract high-tech companies.
Proteus already has European and U.S. approval for its
"smart pill" technology system, in which a tiny sensor is
embedded in a tablet and linked to a patch worn on the patient's
abdomen.
About the size of a grain of sand, the sensor has no battery
or antenna and is powered by reacting with stomach juices.
Information is sent from the sensor to the small skin patch,
which transmits data by Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet
computer.
In addition to telling doctors if patients are taking their
medicines properly, the tiny sensors can also monitor vital
signs, such as heart rate.
Several teams within Britain's state-run National Health
Service plan to test the benefits of using the sensor technology
in various fields, including in treating hypertension, or high
blood pressure.
Ensuring that patients with high blood pressure, who suffer
no symptoms, have taken their medicines properly is a major
challenge for doctors.
In May, Redwood City, California-based Proteus announced a
$62.5 million funding round, including investment from new
investor Oracle.