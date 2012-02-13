PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees IPO of 4.3 million shares
* Plans to list on NYSE under symbol "PRLB"
* Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are lead underwriters
Feb 13 Proto Labs Inc, a maker of custom prototype and low-volume plastic parts, said it plans to sell 4.3 million shares at an expected price of $13 to $15 apiece.
In July last year, the company had filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRLB," said it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Jefferies and Piper Jaffray will be underwriting the IPO.
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.