Feb 23 Proto Labs Inc, a maker of custom
prototype and low-volume plastic parts, priced its initial
public offering of 4.3 million shares at $16 per share, above
its expected range, according to an underwriter.
The company was looking to sell the shares at $13 to $15
apiece.
Proto Labs raised $68.8 million in the offering and is
valued at about $371 million at the IPO price.
In July last year, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company
filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up
to $100 million in an initial public offering.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "PRLB."
The offering was underwritten by Jefferies and Piper
Jaffray.