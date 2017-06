KUALA LUMPUR Jan 16 Malaysian national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd and automotive and property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Monday they had suspended trading in their shares pending an announcement.

The companies did not give any details in the separate stock exchange filings.

DRB-Hicom Bhd said last Monday it had submitted a bid for state investment arm Khazanah Nasional's stake in Proton.

Local media had earlier quoted Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad as saying Khazanah Nasional would sell its 42.7 percent stake in Proton to DRB-Hicom. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)