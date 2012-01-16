KUALA LUMPUR Jan 16 Malaysian state investment arm Khazanah Nasional said on Monday it will sell a 42.7 percent stake in car maker Proton Holdings to autos-to property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd for 1.291 billion ringgit ($411.87 million).

Khazanah said the divestment was made with a price consideration of 5.50 ringgit per Proton share and DRB-Hicom, which is linked to Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, will have to take a mandatory general offer on the remaining Proton shares.

It was not immediately clear if the deal was all cash or cash and stock.

Proton and DRB-Hicom shares were earlier suspended from trading. ($1 = 3.1345 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)