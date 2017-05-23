UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
PARIS/BEIJING May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Geely, parent company of Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile Holdings, will acquire 49 percent of Proton, two sources said. DRB-Hicom earlier asked for its shares to be suspended pending a material announcement.
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank