PARIS/BEIJING May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Geely, parent company of Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile Holdings, will acquire 49 percent of Proton, two sources said. DRB-Hicom earlier asked for its shares to be suspended pending a material announcement.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Norihiko Shirouzu)