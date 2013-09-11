Oil jump, easing French fears arrest euro zone bond yield fall
Sept 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday revised its outlook on Providence, Rhode Islands's general obligation debt to stable from negative.
The outlook revision to stable is due to the stabilization of the city's financial position after years of fiscal imbalance, as well as a projected fiscal 2013 budgetary surplus, S&P said.
At the same time, S&P affirmed Providence's general obligation rating at triple-B.
BRUSSELS, April 5 European Union finance ministers will try on Friday to find a way to deal with bad loans at European banks that drain their profits and capital and obstruct their financing of the economy.
ATHENS, April 5 Greece and its international lenders are close to concluding a long-stalled bailout review, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.