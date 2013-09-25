Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service late on
Tuesday said it revised Providence, Rhode Island's outlook to
stable from negative, citing recent progress toward a structural
balance.
"The stable outlook reflects the recent progress toward
obtaining structural balance including a projected reduction of
its negative reserve position and the adoption of a structurally
balanced budget in fiscal 2014," the rating agency said in a
statement.
Moody's said the outlook revision also reflects the city's
agreements with retirees and bargaining groups over changes to
health benefits which have led to important expenditure cuts.
In addition, Moody's affirmed Providence's Baa1 general
obligation bond rating, affecting about $118 million of debt.
The rating agency also affirmed the Baa2 rating on $361
million of lease appropriation revenue bonds issued through the
Providence Public Buildings Authority for school projects
through the Rhode Island Health and Education Building Corp.