DUBLIN, Sept 5 Oil and gas explorer Providence
Resources said there are more oil reserves at
its flagship Barryroe project off the coast near Cork, southern
Ireland, than previously thought.
The Dublin-based company hiked its estimate of oil reserves
at Barryroe in July to as much as 1.6 billion barrels and noted
there was further potential in hydrocarbon bearing sands.
An evaluation of these deeper targets has now revealed that
initial estimates for oil in place are in a range of 778 million
to 1.16 billion barrels, with further data required before final
resource estimates are given, said Providence.
"The numbers are potentially material and provide room for
significant resource growth in the Barryroe project in the
longer term," said Providence's technical director John
O'Sullivan in a statement on Wednesday.
The company added it will continue to focus on developing
the Middle and Basal Wealden sands, for which it provided the
updated oil in place estimates in July.
Shares in Providence closed at 626 pence on Tuesday,
slipping slightly from its peak of 684 pence in July.