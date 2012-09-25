By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Media-focused buyout firm
Providence Equity Partners has sold minority stakes in the
company that manages its funds in a deal aimed at propelling its
expansion.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based buyout firm sold a stake
of less than 10 percent in its management company to two
longtime limited partners, Chief Executive Jonathan Nelson said
in a letter to investors that was seen by Reuters.
The investors are a U.S. pension fund and a sovereign wealth
fund, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be
named because the matter is confidential.
A spokesman for the Florida State Board of Administration
said the pension fund bought a stake. Dennis MacKee, confirming
an earlier report in Fortune, would not specify the size of the
stake the fund acquired.
"We have committed $150 million," MacKee said when asked
about the value of the transaction.
The sale of minority stakes provides capital that Providence
will use to grow and invest in its business, and the firm may
accept additional small passive investments in the future for
similar purposes, Nelson said in the letter.
Providence declined to comment.
Providence is among private equity firms that have chosen a
private placement of the general partner, instead of an initial
public offering, as a way to raise capital.
CVC Capital Partners Ltd has sold a 10 percent stake of the
firm to a group of investors, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters last week.
"This does give people an advantage relative to their
competition. What happens in private equity, like every other
industry, is that once the market leaders do something,
everybody wants to follow, and so we will see strong franchise
firms do more of this," said David Fann, chief executive of
TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC, a private equity advisory firm.
Some of the more diversified alternative asset managers have
taken the IPO route. Carlyle Group LP was the latest
major private equity firm to pursue a stock market flotation,
completing a $671 million IPO in May.
"While many of our peers have chosen to seek capital in the
public markets, we believe a private transaction is a better fit
for Providence and have no plans to go public, nor does this
transaction require Providence to go public," Nelson said in the
letter.
All of the capital provided in the transaction will stay
within Providence and the firm will use the proceeds for
growth-oriented initiatives, including investing in current and
future Providence funds and developing its global capabilities,
Nelson said.
Providence manages around $27 billion in equity commitments
and has invested in more than 130 companies since its inception
in 1989 - focusing on media, communications, education and
information companies around the world.
Significant current and previous investments include
AutoTrader.com, Blackboard, Bresnan Communications, Hulu, Warner
Music Group and Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network.
Thomson Reuters peHUB reported in May that Providence had
raised $4 billion to $4.5 billion for its seventh fund, which
has a $6 billion target.