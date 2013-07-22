LONDON, July 22 Providence Resources
said it found water, not oil, at an exploration well in
deep water off the southwestern coast of Ireland, sending its
shares down on Monday to their lowest level in over a year.
Analysis of the Dunquin North well, drilled by its partner
Exxon Mobil, however, still found indications of the
potential for oil to be found in the area, keeping alive hopes
of big offshore discoveries in the area.
Providence Resources said the result was potentially
positive for its second prospect there, Dunquin South.
"While the lack of a discovery at Dunquin will be a
disappointment, the presence of a working hydrocarbon system is
the next best result," Merrion analyst Muna Muleya said.
The Dunquin well, located in what is known as the south
Porcupine basin, was seen as a significant test of the area
because it was the first well to be drilled in the basin proper.
The last well in the southern area was drilled on the flanks of
the basin in the 1980s. Drilling took place in the northern
Porcupine basin in the 1970s.
Providence's London-listed shares were down 7.8 percent at
495 pence 1341 GMT after earlier falling as low as 470 pence.
Interest in Ireland's potential for oil has risen in the
past few years, and it is already on track to become an oil
producer, with the development of Providence's Barryroe field
nearer its south coast.
But it is the large potential of yet-to-be-discovered fields
in the Atlantic that are seen as the real prize.
"We expect the levels of interest in the Irish western
offshore to increase, especially as the presence of oil and the
massive size of the carbonate reservoir indicate potential for
very large quantities of oil," Davy analysts said, following the
Dunquin disappointment.
Dublin-based explorer, Fastnet Oil & Gas, is in
the process of trying to secure a partner for its Irish
licences, while other small explorers in the area such as Petrel
Resources and Europa have already secured larger
partners to help them fund drilling.
Providence, meanwhile, is looking to sign a partner to help
cover the up to $1.7 billion cost of developing Barryroe,
Ireland's first commercially viable oil field.
Providence, whose chief executive is Tony O'Reilly, has a
market capitalisation of around 300 million pounds ($457.8
million). The O'Reilly family owns a stake of over 15 percent.
($1 = 0.6553 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jane Baird)