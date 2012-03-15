* Says Barryroe well flows oil at commercial rates
* CEO sees boost to Irish economy from potential future oil
production
* Providence shares rise 17 pct, partner Lansdowne up 18 pct
DUBLIN/LONDON, March 15 Dublin-based oil
explorer Providence Resources said a well off
the coast of Ireland flowed oil at rates it believed made the
field commercial, raising hopes that the country will be
transformed into an oil producer.
Providence said its Barryroe well in waters off the coast of
southern Ireland flowed oil at a rate of 3,500 barrels of oil
per day (bopd), exceeding the 1,800 bopd rate it said was needed
for the oil field to be commercial.
The exploitation of oil could be a bright spot for
Ireland and its struggling economy after the country sought an
85 billion euro ($113 billion) bailout in late 2010.
"The successful exploitation of hydrocarbons could be very
rewarding because anywhere from 25-40 percent tax would be
payable on a commercial development, that would be a very big
boom for the Irish exchequer," Providence's chief executive Tony
O'Reilly told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
London-listed shares in Providence, which have soared 62
percent in the last month, jumped 17 percent to 505 pence at
0827 GMT, valuing the firm at about 250 million pounds ($392
million).
O'Reilly, whose family owns a 20 percent stake in
Providence, said the company is now looking to upgrade the total
field estimates, currently standing at 60 million barrels
recoverable.
"Hopefully those resource figures will increase and the
recovery factor will increase and allow us to have substantial
production...we haven't put out any numbers though we do feel
that there is an opportunity for an upgrading in the size of
this accumulation," he said.
Providence controls significant acreage off the coast of
Ireland and is partnered with Lansdowne Oil & Gas on
the Barryroe well.
Oil giant Shell also has interests in Ireland, and
is hoping to develop the Corrib gas field off the north-west
coast of the country.