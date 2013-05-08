DUBLIN May 8 Providence Resources
expects to sign a partner later this year to cover the up to
$1.7 billion cost of developing Ireland's first commercially
viable oil field.
After years of fruitless searching, interest in the Emerald
Isle's oil potential has risen over the last year since tests
showed Providence's Barryroe well off Ireland's southern coast
was viable.
Providence, with a market capitalisation of around 451
million euros ($590 million), is seeking a deep-pocketed partner
to take a stake in the field. Barryroe is estimated to contain
311 million barrels of recoverable oil.
Describing the process to date as "encouraging", Providence
Chief Executive Tony O'Reilly said in an interview on Wednesday
that he expects to sign a partner by the end of the third
quarter, or in the fourth quarter.
"We've had quite a lot of people approach us," he said,
adding that those interested were international oil companies
and state-owned national oil companies.
Two well-known explorers, British company Cairn Energy
and U.S. company Kosmos have both taken stakes
in licences in the country in the last month, Cairn joining
forces with Providence.
While Ireland has made more progress than the other euro
zone governments bailed out in four years of financial and debt
market turmoil, its debt-laden economy could badly use the boost
of significant oil production.
Analysts estimate the Barryroe field at full production
could provide the government with up to 500 million euros ($653
million) a year in revenue, equivalent to the tax increases
planned next year under Ireland's programme of budget austerity.
Providence's partner on another licence, oil major
ExxonMobil, is drilling a deepwater well in the Dunquin
prospect, a less explored block off the west coast which is
creating a buzz in the industry due to its unusual geological
structure.
Results from the well are expected later this summer.
Analysts at investment bank Jefferies said Providence was
funded for upcoming wells, but needed a partnership deal on
Barryroe to help to pay for its activities from next year.
"Beyond the first half of 2014, Providence's funding
position looks tight, however this could be remedied depending
on whether any cash is received as part of the ongoing Barryroe
farmdown process," they said.