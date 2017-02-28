Feb 28 British subprime lender Provident
Financial PLC said rising unemployment and inflation in
the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union is
unlikely to have a significant impact in 2017 as it reported a
14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit.
The company, which provides credit cards and loans to 2.4
million customers who are unable to meet the lending criteria of
mainstream banks, said pretax profit rose 14.1 percent to 334.1
million pounds ($414.95 million) in the year ended Dec. 31,
2016 from 292.9 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8052 pounds)
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)