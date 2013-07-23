LONDON, July 23 British sub-prime lender
Provident Financial reported a 7 percent increase in
first half pretax profit, boosted by strong growth at Vanquis
Bank which provides credit cards to those turned down by
mainstream banks.
The company, which targets the estimated 10 million people
in Britain who are likely to be refused credit by the main
lenders, said it made a pretax profit before exceptional items
of 76.5 million pounds ($117.6 million) in the first half of
2013. Profit at Vanquis Bank rose by over 70 percent.
"The group overall has performed in line with its internal
plan in the first half of 2013 and expects to do so for the year
as a whole," said Chief Executive Peter Crook.