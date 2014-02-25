BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
LONDON Feb 24 British sub-prime lender Provident Financial boosted its 2013 pretax profit before exceptional items by 9.9 percent to 196.1 million pounds ($326.1 million), helped by strong growth from Vanquis Bank.
Provident said on Tuesday that it had raised its total dividend per share by more than 10 percent to 85 pence and that it had made a strong start to the first two months of 2014.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.