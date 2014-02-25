LONDON Feb 24 British sub-prime lender Provident Financial boosted its 2013 pretax profit before exceptional items by 9.9 percent to 196.1 million pounds ($326.1 million), helped by strong growth from Vanquis Bank.

Provident said on Tuesday that it had raised its total dividend per share by more than 10 percent to 85 pence and that it had made a strong start to the first two months of 2014.