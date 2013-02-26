* FY pretax ex one-offs 181.1 mln stg vs 162.1 mln prev yr

* Hopes for 1.3 mln-1.5 mln customers at Vanquis Bank

* Consumer credit unit profit 125.1 mln stg, down 2 pct

* Shares down 0.7 percent

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Feb 26 British sub-prime lender Provident Financial reported a 12 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth at Vanquis Bank which provides credit cards to those turned down by mainstream banks.

The company, which targets the estimated 10 million people in Britain who are likely to be refused credit by the main lenders, also said it was increasing its medium-term customer growth target for Vanquis in the UK.

Provident Financial hopes to have between 1.3 million and 1.5 million customers at Vanquis in the next few years, an increase of 30 percent on previous guidance. It currently has around 899,000 customers.

Vanquis offers credit cards to borrowers who have had credit problems or do not have an established credit record. It charges a relatively high annual percentage rate (APR) of about 40 percent to counter the extra risk, as around one in five of its customers default on their loans.

The company, whose consumer credit division sells small loans door-to-door, reported a pretax profit before exceptional items for 2012 of 181.1 million pounds ($273.6 million), up from 162.1 million the previous year.

Its more-established consumer credit division made a profit of 125.1 million pounds, down 2 percent. Vanquis' UK profits rose by 61 percent to 71.3 million pounds, excluding a 3.3 million pound charge from starting up a credit card operation in Poland.

Many smaller, alternative loans companies have benefited from decisions by mainstream banks to tighten their lending criteria in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, even though cash-strapped Britons still need loans for their day-to-day needs in the face of higher inflation and rising unemployment.

Shares in Provident Financial, which have risen by 40 percent in the past 12 months, were down 0.7 percent to 1,513 pence at 0820 GMT.