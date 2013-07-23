* H1 pretax profit 76.5 mln stg

* Vanquis H1 profit up 71 percent

* Profit declines at door-to-door lending business

LONDON, July 23 British sub-prime lender Provident Financial lifted first half pretax profit by 7 percent after strong growth at Vanquis Bank which provides credit cards for those turned down by mainstream banks.

The company, which targets the estimated 10 million people in Britain likely to be refused credit by the main lenders, made a pretax profit before exceptional items of 76.5 million pounds ($117.6 million) in the first half of 2013.

Profit at Vanquis, which enables some customers to rebuild their credit ratings, rose by over 71 percent to 50.2 million pounds, with customer numbers up 29 percent.

"The group overall has performed in line with its internal plan in the first half of 2013 and expects to do so for the year as a whole," said Chief Executive Peter Crook.

The strong performance from Vanquis overshadowed a decline in profit at its consumer credit division, which sells small loans door-to-door. The business made a pretax profit of 36.1 million pounds, down from 49.3 million the year before.

Provident said customers were put off taking loans by weak consumer confidence and inflationary pressure on disposable incomes.

The company has responded by identifying cost savings of 10 million pounds for the second half of the year, and 18 million pounds in 2014.

Provident has also launched a credit card business in Poland at a cost of 3.6 million pound in the first half.

It is paying an interim dividend of 31 pence, up 7.6 percent.