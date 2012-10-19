LONDON Oct 19 Sub-prime lender Provident Financial, which offers credit cards to borrowers shunned by larger high-street banks, has seen customer numbers rise by 27 percent in the year to Sept. 30 as the economy heaps pressure on feeble credit markets.

The British company, which has roots dating back to 1880, said its Vanquis Bank unit now served 834,000 borrowers in the non-standard credit card market, which together with the credit line increase programme, has increased receivables by 36 percent, slightly higher than reported at the half year.

"Overall, the UK business has continued to outperform its internal plan for 2012 through the third quarter of the year," Provident said in an interim management statement covering the period from July 1 to October 18 on Friday.

Provident said its funding and liquidity positions remained strong, with balance sheet gearing at 2.8 times compared with a covenant limit of 5 times.

Despite continued pressure on its core customer's disposable incomes, Provident said the overall quality of its Consumer Credit Business remained good, leaving the business in a good position to deliver strong results in 2012.