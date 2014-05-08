Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
May 8 Provident Financial Plc
* Chairman - confidence that group is on track to deliver good quality growth in 2014
* Vanquis Bank has continued to generate strong customer growth and margins in Q1
* CD is making excellent progress in repositioning home credit business
* Credit quality in both businesses is good and group's funding position is strong
* Total funding capacity amounted to £608m
* Group's committed debt facilities at 31 March 2014 provided headroom of £326m
* Tighter credit standards implemented during final quarter of 2013 have continued to restrict recruitment of more marginal customers into business
* Both Vanquis Bank and CCD have obtained written interim permissions related to fca regulation on consumer credit industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: