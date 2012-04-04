LONDON, April 4 British sub-prime lender
Provident Financial has raised 120 million pounds
($191.7 million) through a retail bond offering on the London
Stock Exchange, helping diversify the company's funding base.
The company's latest retail bond is a 5-1/2 years fixed-rate
product, paying a semi-annual coupon of 7 percent per year.
Investec Bank and Barclays were joint lead
managers for the issue, which was over subscribed.
"The continued development of the retail bond market has
provided an important strand for our programme to diversify our
funding and we are delighted by the response to this latest
issue," Provident Financial finance director Andrew Fisher said
in a statement.