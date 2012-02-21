Feb 21 Specialty finance company Provident
Mortgage Capital Associates Inc said in a regulatory filing that
it expects its initial public offering of 8.3 million shares to
be priced at $15 apiece.
The San Bruno, California-based company had filed for an IPO
of up to $300 million in March last year, but at
the expected price range, the company will raise just $124.5
million.
The company, which was formed to acquire residential
mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other
mortgage-related assets, will be externally managed and advised
by Delaware-based PMF Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Provident
Funding Associates.
Higher refinancing activity has hit the mortgage market,
eroding profits at REITs.
The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it would use the proceeds from the
offering to buy an initial portfolio consisting mainly of agency
residential mortgage-backed securities.
UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Securities are lead underwriters to the IPO.
In the nine months ended September 30, 2011, the company's
origination volume totaled $14.9 billion, according to the
filing.
The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol "PMCA".