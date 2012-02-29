* Intends to sell 5 mln shares at $15/shr
Feb 29 Provident Mortgage Capital
Associates Inc said in a regulatory filing that it now plans to
offer 5 million shares at $15 per share. At the new price, the
specialty finance company expects to raise about $72 million.
The new price is less than a quarter of what it intended to
raise when it first filed for a $300 million IPO in March last
year.
Earlier this month, the San Bruno, California-based company
had planned to offer 8.3 million shares at $15 apiece.
The company, which was formed to acquire residential
mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other
mortgage-related assets, hopes to qualify as a real
estate investment trust by the end of 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.