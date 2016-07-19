NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - Argentine borrowers continued to
make their way to market on Tuesday amid what a positive
backdrop for emerging market credits despite broader headline
risks.
The Province of Chubut was moving forward with a benchmark
US dollar 10-year amortizing bond after holding fire on Monday
in the wake of the attempted coup in Turkey over the weekend.
LatAm markets have largely been unaffected by troubles in
Turkey, as accounts seek yield in EM corporate and sovereign
names after receiving substantial inflows in recent weeks.
"EM is still well bid," a DCM banker told IFR on Tuesday.
"There is a lot of crossover money [coming into the asset class]
and the back-up in US rates if anything has been an excuse to
buy."
While Argentine President Mauricio Macri's market-friendly
policies are receiving some push-back from a populace angered by
rising inflation, investors largely still like the story.
"What is keeping Argentina spreads on a tightening mode is
the continued search for yield," Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker
Torino Capital, wrote in an email note to clients this week.
Leads on Chubut's deal nevertheless started conservatively
Tuesday morning, approaching accounts with initial price
thoughts of low 8% - considerably wide to where most other
Argentine provincial bonds had been trading.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas are acting as
bookrunners on the bond sale.
The Province of Neuquen's 2028s - which like Chubut's
offering are backed by oil and gas royalties, and have an
average life of around seven years - had been bid at around
107.50 or a yield-to-average life of 7.33%.
Yields on plain vanilla provincial debt meanwhile range from
the 7% on the 2024s of Province of Buenos Aires to the 8.10% on
the 2024s from smaller Province of Salta.
Some caution may be warranted, however, given that the risks
of supply indigestion. Investors have already absorbed some
US$7.275bn in Argentine bonds over the last month and a half
alone - much of that provincial debt.
"Some of this may be the premium that needs to get paid to
keep investors interested in buying the next province," one
syndicate manager said, referring to the generous IPTs.
But healthy interest in Chubut's bond allowed leads to
tighten guidance to 7.875% (+/12.5bp) before launching a US$650m
deal at 7.75% - a good 25bp tightening from start to finish.
Sean Newman, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco, still
sees further upside potential despite that tightening.
Aside from the collateral package, Newman cited several
things in Chubut's favor, including its low dependence on
federal tax transfers, benign debt levels and high GDP per
capita.
Argentine electricity group Albanesi, rated B3/B+, is
expected to follow suit on Wednesday after announcing initial
price thoughts of high 9% area on a seven-year non-call four
through Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.
