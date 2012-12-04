FRANKFURT Dec 4 The owners of German public
sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will decide very soon if and
how the unit will be put up for sale, one of owners, the
Westfalen-Lippe savings bank association, said on Tuesday.
The association said in a statement there was interest from
the insurance sector for the unit, which is Germany's
second-biggest public sector insurer, but did not identify a
bidder.
Sources told Reuters last week that Allianz is
mulling a bid for the insurer.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)