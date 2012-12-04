FRANKFURT Dec 4 The owners of German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will decide very soon if and how the unit will be put up for sale, one of owners, the Westfalen-Lippe savings bank association, said on Tuesday.

The association said in a statement there was interest from the insurance sector for the unit, which is Germany's second-biggest public sector insurer, but did not identify a bidder.

Sources told Reuters last week that Allianz is mulling a bid for the insurer. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)