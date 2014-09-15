BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 Proxama Plc :
* Statement regarding Weve
* Has noted reports concerning Weve, joint venture owned by EE, O2 and Vodafone and suggested intention to reduce its activities to develop its mobile wallet operations
* Informs shareholders that this event will have no adverse or material impact on financial performance of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46