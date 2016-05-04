BRUSSELS May 4 Belgian telecoms group Proximus on Wednesday said core profit in the first quarter grew 2.5 percent from last year and kept its outlook for a slight increase for the year as a whole.

Underlying core profit (EBITDA) grew 2.5 percent in the first quarter to 418 million euros ($480.0 million), in line with the 419 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group repeated its 2016 outlook for underlying revenues and core profit to grow slightly compared to 2015. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)