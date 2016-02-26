BRUSSELS Feb 25 Belgian telecoms group Proximus said on Friday it expected revenues and profit to grow slightly this year despite of price caps on using mobile phones abroad and slightly higher investments.

The company, majority owned by the Belgian state said it would spend 950 million euros on its network in 2016, up from 926 million euros last year.

For the group as a whole, core profit rose 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter to 414 million euros ($457.84 million), above the 407 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The market consensus currently forecasts core profit to increase by about 2 percent in 2016.

Proximus, which competes with mobile phone group Mobistar and cable operators such as Telenet, repeated it would pay out a total dividend of 1.50 euros, a commitment it has set for the period 2014 to 2016. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)