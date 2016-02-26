BRUSSELS Feb 25 Belgian telecoms group Proximus
said on Friday it expected revenues and profit to grow
slightly this year despite of price caps on using mobile phones
abroad and slightly higher investments.
The company, majority owned by the Belgian state said it
would spend 950 million euros on its network in 2016, up from
926 million euros last year.
For the group as a whole, core profit rose 8.4 percent in
the fourth quarter to 414 million euros ($457.84 million), above
the 407 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The market consensus currently forecasts core profit to
increase by about 2 percent in 2016.
Proximus, which competes with mobile phone group Mobistar
and cable operators such as Telenet,
repeated it would pay out a total dividend of 1.50 euros, a
commitment it has set for the period 2014 to 2016.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
