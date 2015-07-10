BOSTON, July 9 A former employee of a top proxy adviser pled guilty to charges he shared confidential corporate voting details in return for gifts like pricey tickets to an NFL football game, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The former employee, Brian Bennett, 42, was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud. He faces up to five years in prison plus fines, according to a statement from Carmen Ortiz, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors did not name the firm where Bennett worked, but media reports have identified it as Institutional Shareholder Services of Rockville, Maryland, the largest proxy adviser. An ISS spokesman declined to comment.

Bennett worked at his employer's office in Rockville, Maryland from 1998 until 2010 and then worked in its Boston office until he was fired in 2012, according to a court document.

According to prosecutors Bennett, of South Carolina and previously known as Brian Zentmyer, from 2008 to 2012 conspired with an employee of another firm to provide confidential information about the holdings of the proxy adviser's clients and their voting in corporate elections.

In return Bennett received gifts including tickets worth thousands of dollars to concerts and sporting events, according to a court document. The document details gifts Bennett received such as two tickets to a 2011 professional football game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys valued at more than $1,200.

Bennett's contact worked for a proxy solicitor, a firm that helps companies track their own elections and campaign for shareholder votes, prosecutors said. Media reports have identified the proxy solicitor as Georgeson. Executives at that firm did not respond to an inquiry.

An attorney for Bennett did not return messages. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)