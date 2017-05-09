LONDON May 9 Governance adviser PIRC
recommended on Tuesday that Prudential shareholders
oppose the insurer's pay policy and report, and the re-election
of chairman Paul Manduca at the company's annual general meeting
next week.
Prudential's remuneration policy, which sets out future
executive pay awards, has a maximum potential award for Chief
Executive Mike Wells of 600 percent of salary, which PIRC said
was "excessive".
The maximum award for the chief executive of M&G, Anne
Richards, is 1,050 percent of salary, which PIRC said in a
report was "not acceptable".
PIRC also recommended opposing Prudential's remuneration
report for 2016, saying Wells' total bonus pay of 432 percent of
salary was excessive, while the total bonus of 638 percent of
salary for the firm's Asia business head, Barry Stowe, was
"highly excessive".
It recommended opposing the re-election of Chairman Paul
Manduca, citing the lack of a target to increase the number of
women on the company's board.
Prudential holds its AGM on May 18.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)