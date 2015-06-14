NEW YORK, June 14 A growing retirement business
and a solid balance sheet could push shares of Prudential
Financial Inc up 11 percent over the next year,
according to a report by Barron's on Sunday.
The second-largest life insurer in the U.S., Prudential has
been growing its asset-management and retirement service
offerings, Barron's said. The company's $2.5 billion in cash on
its balance sheet should also help defer regulatory concerns
that have been weighing on shares, the newspaper said.
Shares of Prudential are down 1.3 percent for the year to
date and closed at $89.23 on Friday.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Sandra Maler)