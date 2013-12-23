BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 23 Prudential PLC now holds a total 15 percent stake in closed-ended investment company Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure SICAV SA , the company said in a regulatory statement on Monday.
In November, Germany's construction company Bilfinger Berger said it sold stakes in 11 public infrastructure projects to an investment company specialised in infrastructure projects, Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure.
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: