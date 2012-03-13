* Pru wants EU to accept US solvency regime is reasonable -
CEO
* 2011 profit up 7 pct, in line with forecasts
* Shares up 1.6 percent
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 13 Prudential,
Britain's No. 1 insurer, warned the European Union's strict
Solvency II capital regime for insurers could destroy its
lucrative American business if EU regulators do not recognise
U.S. capital rules as equally rigorous.
"I can tell you, fighting U.S. competitors who don't have to
worry about Solvency II, we just won't have a market, we won't
be able to sell any products at all," Prudential Chief Executive
Tidjane Thiam told reporters on Tuesday.
"We think that the US is a reasonable place, and that they
have a reasonable solvency regime, and all we want is for the EU
to accept that."
Prudential warned last month that it could move its
headquarters out of London to escape Solvency II if Europe does
not give the U.S. capital regime "equivalent" status.
The rules, due to come into force in 2014, could oblige
European insurers to hold extra capital against operations in
countries with more lenient regimes, making it more difficult
for those units to compete with local rivals.
No decision has been taken on whether the U.S. rules are on
a par with Europe's. European insurers with big U.S. operations,
who also include Aegon, Axa, Allianz
, and ING, will be allowed to operate as
normal for five years from Solvency II's introduction while
regulators assess how compatible the two regimes are.
Netherlands-based Aegon has previously warned that Solvency
II might force it to quit the EU, while London-based Old Mutual
has said the disposal of its U.S. life insurance
business last year was partly triggered by the new rules.
Thiam's warning came shortly after Prudential met forecasts
with a 7 percent increase in its 2011 profit, helped by
continued strong growth at its flagship Asian operation.
Prudential, which gets about 45 percent of its sales in
Asia, made an operating profit of 2 billion pounds ($3.12
billion) last year, it said on Tuesday, in line with the
consensus forecast of analysts polled by the company.
ASIA RISING
The improvement was driven by Prudential's Asian division,
which was for the first time the biggest contributor to group
earnings with a profit of 709 million pounds, up 32 percent.
Prudential's U.S.-based Jackson National Life business made
a profit of 694 million pounds.
The 164-year old insurer has prioritised Asia, using cash
generated by its mature UK business to fund expansion across the
region, where robust economic growth has fostered a rising
middle class with strong appetite for life insurance and savings
products.
"A positive statement with a healthy focus on Asia. Still a
great story," analyst Eamonn Flanagan at stockbroker Shore
Capital wrote in a note.
Prudential shares, which were trading about 1 percent higher
before publication of the group's results, were up 1.6 percent
at 1100 GMT, narrowly outperforming a 1.4 percent rise in the
Stoxx 600 European insurance shares index.
The stock has risen 12.7 percent since the beginning of the
year, just shy of the index's 13 percent rise.
Thiam, who became Prudential CEO in 2009 and oversaw a
failed $35 billion bid for Asian rival AIA the following year,
said any decision to redomicile would be driven purely by
Solvency II, and would not reflect dissatisfaction with the UK.
"This is not a debate about London, it's a debate about
things that are happening in Brussels," he said.
"We love the UK, we're a British company and we've been here
for 160 years, and without Solvency II we would not be having
this debate."
There has long been speculation that Prudential could move
to Hong Kong, irrespective of Solvency II, in recognition of its
growing focus on Asia.
A move eastwards could be accompanied by a break-up of the
group, advocated by some analysts who reckon the combined
standalone value of its units exceeds that of the business as a
whole.
However, sector-watchers say splitting the insurer would
have to wait until the Asian business is capable of funding its
own growth, a milestone Prudential expects to reach by the end
of 2013.