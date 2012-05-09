* Solvency II still a threat to U.S. unit -CEO
* Q1 sales 964 mln stg vs 934 mln consensus
* New business profit 536 mln stg vs 498 mln consensus
LONDON, May 9 Prudential said it may
still relocate outside the European Union as its lobbying
campaign to re-shape proposed new capital rules that could
bankrupt its U.S. unit had so far failed to make a breakthrough.
Britain's No. 1 insurer, which made 88 percent of its profit
outside Europe last year, first warned in February that it might
redomicile if the EU did not recognise America's insurance
regulations as on a par with its own Solvency II regime.
That would force Prudential's lucrative U.S. business,
Jackson National Life, to hold more capital than local rivals to
meet Solvency II's tougher requirements, making it
uncompetitive.
"We cannot say the issue is behind us," Chief Executive
Tidjane Thiam told reporters on Wednesday.
"We hope for the best but we do have to have some
contingency planning in place," he said, adding that Prudential
would likely move to Asia if it did not win concessions.
"What we want them to say is that the U.S. has a good
solvency regime so that we don't have to change the way we run
our business," Thiam said.
"They can resolve this with the stroke of a pen."
Solvency II, due to come into force in January 2014, poses a
similar threat to other European insurers with major U.S.
operations such as Allianz and Axa.
No decision has yet been taken on whether U.S. regulations
are compatible with Solvency II, and companies affected are
expected to get a five-year grace period if the issue has not
been settled by the implementation deadline.
The new regime is designed to make insurers hold capital
reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, and
is expected to usher in stricter requirements for much of the
industry.
Prudential also reported a better-than-expected 9 percent
increase in its first quarter sales, with continued strong
growth at its flagship Asian business offsetting a downturn in
its home market.
Prudential, which generates half its sales in south-east
Asia and wants more growth in the booming region, had total
sales of 964 million pounds ($1.56 billion) in the three months
to March, ahead of the 934 million pencilled in by analysts in a
company poll.
The company's first quarter new business profit - the
present value of expected future earnings from sales achieved
during the period - was 536 million pounds, up 8 percent
compared with last year, and ahead of the 514 million expected
by analysts.
Prudential's London-traded shares were down 0.3 percent by
1055 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent drop in the Stoxx 600
European share index