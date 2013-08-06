UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Aug 6 Prudential PLC : * Appointment of John Foley to the new role of group investment director * Foley will be replaced as group chief risk officer by pierre-olivier bouée * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago